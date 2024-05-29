Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he doesn't have a timeline for Williams (knee) returning to practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Williams has been at the Jets' team facility for their offseason program, mostly working indoors with the training staff. Reporters spotted him on a side field last week, but it sounds like the 29-year-old won't practice with teammates any earlier than training camp. Williams profiles as the Jets' No. 2 receiver once he makes it back from the left ACL tear he suffered Week 3 last season with the Chargers. His one-year, $10 million contract reportedly includes $8.3 million guaranteed, with additional $5 million available via incentives, per Albert Breer of SI.com.