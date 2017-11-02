Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will give it a go Thursday
Wilkerson (shoulder/foot/toe) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Bills.
Although he was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the short week, Wilkerson will take the field Thursday. The Jets were presumably being cautious with the 28-year-old in order to maximize his health for the contest.
