Worrilow (quadriceps) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against Oakland, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Worrilow has only played 23 snaps for the Jets this season, after he signed with the team Nov. 5. Considering he failed to hit the practice field all week, the 29-year-old is a safe bet to be inactive Sunday. Worrilow's status will be officialized an hour prior to kickoff.

