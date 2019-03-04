Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Could get more downfield looks
New coach Adam Gase wants to expand Enunwa's route tree, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "I don't want to put him in a box," Gase said. "I want him to be able to try to do as many things as he possibly can."
Primarily a slot receiver early in his career, Enunwa spent more time lined up wide in 2018, yet his yards per catch dropped to a career low of 11.8 -- partially because he was ineffective as an outside receiver. There's little doubt he'll have a key role in 2019 after he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in December, but the exact nature of that role won't be clear until the Jets finish their offseason maneuvering. Gase is known for his reliance on short passes, but he could become more aggressive working with Sam Darnold instead of Ryan Tannehill and a slew of backups. There hasn't been any suggestion that Enunwa's late-season ankle injury was serious enough to impact his preparation for 2019.
