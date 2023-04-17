Williams is skipping the voluntary part of OTAs as he continues to negotiate a new contract, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Williams produced a career-high 12 sacks in 2022, recording 55 total tackles while deflecting four passes, forcing two fumbles and recovering a fumble over 16 contests. As a result of his massive campaign, Williams wants a contract extension ahead of 2023 and has said he will hold out of the voluntary workouts while negotiating.
