Williams recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

Williams finished the game with two quarterback hits, the second of which knocked C.J. Stroud out of the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter. There was nothing malicious about the hit, but the massive difference in size between the 303-pound defensive tackle and the 218-pound quarterback led to Stroud falling back and hitting his head on the turf. Earlier in the game, Williams sacked Stroud in the third quarter, raising his season total to three sacks.