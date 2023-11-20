Williams had six tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 32-6 loss to Buffalo.
The sack was one of Williams' two tackles for loss Sunday. Williams has been a disruptive force on the interior with seven tackles for loss despite seeing frequent double teams, but he has just two sacks through 10 games after racking up a career-high 12 sacks last season.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: No sacks through two games•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Recovers fumble in OT win•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Receives four-year, $96M extension•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Not attending voluntary workouts•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Wants extension after 12-sack year•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Makes early impact in return•