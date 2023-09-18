Williams had six tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Dallas.
Williams has three tackles for loss through two games, but he's still searching for his first sack of 2023 after recording 12 sacks last season. The All-Pro defensive tackle logged between 53 and 55 tackles in each of the previous three seasons.
