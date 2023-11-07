Conklin caught all six of his targets for 66 yards in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Conklin bounced back nicely after going without a catch in the previous game. In addition to setting a season high in catches and coming one yard short of his season best, Conklin drew a 14-yard pass interference penalty on third down to extend a third-quarter drive. The tight end was tackled on the 2-yard line on the Jets' final offensive play, narrowly missing his first touchdown of 2023. Heading into a Week 10 road game against the Raiders, Conklin has notched at least three catches in all but two games this season.