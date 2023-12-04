Conklin caught three of nine targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Conklin actually led the Jets in targets, but he finished third in receiving yards behind Xavier Gipson (77) and Garrett Wilson (50). Regardless of whether Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian or Zach Wilson starts in Week 14 against the Texans, New York's quarterback will likely have to check it down to Conklin often given the offensive line's inability to buy time and the team's lack of receiving depth.