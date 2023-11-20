Conklin caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

Cinklin was outproduced by fellow tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who caught three of four targets for 25 yards. New York's coaching staff wants to get the 23-year-old Ruckert more involved, which could cut into the 28-year-old Conklin's volume moving forward. Conklin finished with fewer than three receptions for just the third time in 10 games this season. Regardless of whether the Jets name Zach Wilson or Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback for Week 12 against the Dolphins, Conklin should continue to serve as a security blanket on Black Friday.