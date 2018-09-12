Hankins is signing with the Raiders on Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hankins will join the Raiders prior to Sunday's game against Denver, following an initial report that the 26-year-old would meet with the team. With Justin Ellis (foot) and P.J. Hall (ankle) both questionable for Week 2, Hankins see immediate usage in Oakland's 4-3 defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories