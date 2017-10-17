Jonathan Freeny: Released by Ravens
Freeny was released by the Ravens on Tuesday.
Freeny signed with Baltimore a little less than a month ago but now finds himself out of the job as the team decided to bring in linebacker Steven Johnson. Freeny only played on special teams during his three-game span with the Ravens, recording two tackles in the process.
