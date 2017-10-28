Freeny was released by the Jaguars on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Freeny was cut to make room for recently acquired defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. With the release, Freeny will be able to sign with any team should he draw interest.

