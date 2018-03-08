Jonathan Stewart: On Seattle's radar

Stewart, who was released by the Panthers last week, is slated to visit the Seahawks, the Seattle Times reports.

Stewart, who turns 31 on March 21, recorded a career-low 3.4 yards per carry average in 2017, while logging 198 rushing attempts for 680 yards and six TDs in 15 games. Meanwhile, he was largely an afterthought in the Carolina passing attack, catching eight passes for the second season in a row. With 2017 first-rounder Christian McCaffrey now heading the Panthers backfield, Stewart will look to find a role elsewhere. Given that he's a native of Washington state and the Seahawks seem destined to part ways with Eddie Lacy, Stewart could be a decent complementary fit in a Seattle ground attack that cycled through ballcarriers last season.