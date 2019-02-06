Jonathan Stewart: Hitting open market
The Giants let Wednesday's deadline pass without picking up the second-year option on Stewart's (foot) contract, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Stewart hits the open market six weeks before his 32nd birthday. He's believed to have made a full recovery from the foot injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2018, but he'll have a hard time getting offers for much more than the veteran's minimum. It won't come as any surprise if Stewart decides to retire.
