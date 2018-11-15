Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Designated for return from IR
Stewart (foot) returned to practice Thursday, opening a 21-day window for the Giants to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster.
The Giants placed Stewart on IR back on Sept. 28 after he failed to demonstrate much progress from a lingering foot injury. Shortly after the Giants dropped the veteran running back from the roster, coach Pat Shurmur clarified that Stewart would require about eight weeks to recover from the injury. Assuming that timeline is still accurate, Stewart would be eligible to return from IR as soon as the Giants' Nov. 25 contest against the Eagles. If activated, Stewart would likely handle only a limited role behind rookie Saquon Barkley, who has proven highly capable of handling a three-down workload out of the backfield.
More News
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Dealing with eight-week timeline•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Placed on IR•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't play against Saints•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Remains No. 3 running back•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Two carries in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...