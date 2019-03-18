Nelson is scheduled to visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders hope to re-sign Nelson at a lower price after they released him last week, and the Patriots, Titans and Chiefs have also expressed interest. The 33-year-old wide receiver will begin his free-agent journey in Seattle, where he'd have a good chance to beat out David Moore for the No. 3 wideout job behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. It wouldn't be the best place to establish fantasy value, as the Seahawks easily led the NFL in run-play percentage (52.4) last year.