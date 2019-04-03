Jordy Nelson: Might consider playing for Packers
Nelson suggested he'd consider coming out of retirement if quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked him to rejoin the Packers, Andrew Perloff of The Dan Patrick Show reports.
Nelson caught 38 passes for 386 yards over the final five weeks of the 2018 campaign, but he nonetheless opted for retirement shortly after the Raiders cut him in March. It isn't clear how serious he is about continuing his career, as he also mentioned signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. Regardless of what Rodgers and Nelson might want, Green Bay brass seemingly prefers to move forward with a host of young wide receivers alongside lead target Davante Adams. This story could gain steam in August or September if the Green Bay wideout corps is plagued by injuries.
