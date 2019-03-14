The Raiders have released Nelson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders' overhaul at the receiver position continues, with Nelson sent packing after one season with the team, in which he caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three TDs in 15 games. Oakland's wideout depth chart is now topped by Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, while the 33-year-old Nelson will look to catch on elsewhere, two seasons removed from a 14 TD effort for the Packers in 2016.

