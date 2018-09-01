Raymond was released by the Giants on Saturday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

Raymond has been with the Giants since last November when he signed a contract with the team. He best chance of making the final roster was as a return man, but it looks like New York is going to have both Cody Latimer and Hunter Sharp fill that need. Raymond could latch onto another team in need of special teams help.

