Raymond (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The 29-year-old wideout is now set to miss his third consecutive game after sustaining a knee injury during the Lions' Week 18 win over the Vikings. Donovan Peoples-Jones could be in for a larger role in Detroit's wide receiver corps without Raymond in the NFC Championship game.
