Raymond (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Raymond's injured knee is improving, but the depth receiver and punt returner's status for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Buccaneers remains uncertain. Raymond seems unlikely to practice Thursday, but a return to the field Friday could set the stage for him to play Sunday.
