Kony Ealy: Cut by Patriots
Ealy was released by the Patriots on Saturday, Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Ealy was traded to the Patriots along with a third-round draft pick in exchange for a second-round selection in March, but he reportedly didn't fit into the Patriots' defensive scheme. His release opens a starting spot at defensive end that could be filled by either Geneo Grissom or Deatrich Wise.
