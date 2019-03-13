Leonte Carroo: Becomes free agent
The Dolphins will not extend a tender to Carroo, making him an unrestricted free agent, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins elect to move on from Carroo, who posted two receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown over nine games last season. The 2016 third-round pick never lived up to his big-play potential in Miami, despite occasional flashes, and will work to revitalize his career elsewhere in the league. In his three-year career, Carroo has made 12 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown across 37 games.
