Leonte Carroo: Suspended for four weeks
Carroo was suspended Tuesday for the first four games of the regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Carroo has been a free agent since March, when the Dolphins elected to not tender him for the 2019 season. With this suspension, Carroo likely won't be able to find a home in the league until after Week 4.
