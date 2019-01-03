Carroo did not bring in his only target during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He ends the season with two receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown, and one carry for 14 yards.

Carroo played only one offensive snap during Miami's season finale. The former 2016 third-round pick did not make the Dolphins' active roster until Week 8 of the regular season, and logged the majority of his snaps on special teams during the nine games he was active despite his deep-threat speed. Any hope for future production from Carroo hinges upon him earning the favor of the Dolphins' new coaching staff, which will require him to impress during offseason workouts.