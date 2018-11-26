Carroo caught one of two targets for a 74-yard touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Carroo made the most of his only grab, jumping over a defender to snare a deep ball before coasting into the end zone. He made his first catch of the season in Week 10, and while this splashy play certainly catches the eye, it's a bit premature to consider him as a fantasy option. Carroo will look to build on this effort next Sunday against a tough Bills defense.