Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Catches long touchdown pass
Carroo caught one of two targets for a 74-yard touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Carroo made the most of his only grab, jumping over a defender to snare a deep ball before coasting into the end zone. He made his first catch of the season in Week 10, and while this splashy play certainly catches the eye, it's a bit premature to consider him as a fantasy option. Carroo will look to build on this effort next Sunday against a tough Bills defense.
