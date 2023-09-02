St. Brown (ankle) is practicing Saturday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
St. Brown injured his ankle during a mid-August practice but never seemed to be in serious danger of missing the upcoming Thursday night opener against Kansas City. It's unclear if he'll even be listed Monday when the Lions and Chiefs release the first official injury reports of the 2023 season.
