St. Brown brought in seven of 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

St. Brown found himself in the familiar position of leading the Lions across the board in receiving categories, essentially playing a normal amount of snaps in a game Detroit needed to position itself for a potential ascension to the No. 2 seed. The third-year wideout's yardage total was his second-highest tally of the season, and he heads into the postseason riding the momentum of a 119-1,515-10 line across 16 regular-season contests, including three 100-yard efforts in the last four games.