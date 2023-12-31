St. Brown secured six of eight targets for 90 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 11 yards in the Lions' 20-19 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

St. Brown led the Lions in receiving yards and checked in second to Sam LaPorta in both receptions and targets. The third-year pro found the end zone from 11 yards out with 23 seconds remaining to put the Lions within a point at the time. St. Brown now has a career-high nine touchdowns on the campaign and also crossed the 1,300-yard threshold with Saturday's production, which marked his third straight game with at least 90 receiving yards and a score. St. Brown and the Lions wrap up the regular season at home against the Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 7.