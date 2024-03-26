St. Brown is discussing an extension with the Lions, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The 2021 fourth-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie contract, after catching 315 passes for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns through his first three year. It's likely only a matter of time before St. Brown becomes one of the highest-paid non-QBs in the league, though he may be hesitant to sign before seeing what other top WRs from his draft class and the year before end up getting (e.g. Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase). In any case, St. Brown will be back as the lead target for Jared Goff in a talented Detroit offense that looks set to return either nine or 10 starters from last season plus a handful of key backups.