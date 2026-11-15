St. Brown (ribs) is listed as active Sunday against the Patriots in Munich.

St. Brown has dealt with a rib injury that limited him in practice the last two weeks, but he's still suiting up for the ninth time (in as many chances to do so) this season. He ranks seventh in the NFL with 86 targets, which he's parlayed into a 61-657-5 receiving line, and he's now facing a New England defense that has allowed the most receiving touchdowns (12) and most YPT (9.7) to opposing wide receivers in nine games in 2026.