Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) is listed as out for Saturday's game at Dallas, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

He was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week, but Gardner-Johnson will ultimately sit out for his 14th straight game Saturday. In his stead, 2021 third-rounder Ifeatu Melifonwu is in line to make at least one more start at safety this season.