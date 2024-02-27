Gardner-Johnson recorded 17 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception over three games in 2023.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal to defend the slot in Detroit, but he ultimately was moved to safety to accommodate impressive rookie Brian Branch before missing 14 games due to a torn pectoral muscle. However, Gardner-Johnson was nonetheless productive when healthy, as the playmaker snagged a pick not only in his Week 18 return from injured reserve but also Detroit's divisional-round win over Tampa Bay in the playoffs. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent, Gardner-Johnson should be a desirable asset on the open market.