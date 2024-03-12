The Eagles are slated to sign Gardner-Johnson to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gardner-Johnson was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl team in 2022 before signing a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason. CJGJ ended up missing all but three games with a torn pec but was able to return for Week 18 and Detroit's playoff run. He's just 26 years old and should return to an every-down role in the Eagles' defensive backfield alongside Reed Blankenship.