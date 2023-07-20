The Lions acquired Mims from the Jets on Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The two teams are swapping late-round picks in 2025, with a seventh-rounder going to Detroit and the Jets getting a conditional sixth-rounder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. In an effort to drum up last-minute trade interest, the Jets made it public earlier Wednesday that they were going to release Mims. The Cowboys were one of the teams linked to a Mims trade, but Detroit closed the deal, giving the 2020 second-round pick a needed change of scenery. Buried in New York, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Mims has mouthwatering size and speed but caught just 42 passes for 676 scoreless yards in 30 games with the Jets. With the Lions, Mims will try to carve out a role on the outside where he'll compete with the likes of Marvin Jones, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond while Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six weeks.