Lions' Devon Kennard: Notches fifth sack of the season
Kennard registered two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.
Detroit is finally starting to see some more payoff from an expensive investment in Kennard, who's now gotten to the quarterback in back-to-back games after failing to do so in his seven previous outings. The USC product now has 37 tackles and five sacks through 10 games.
