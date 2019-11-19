Play

Kennard registered two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Detroit is finally starting to see some more payoff from an expensive investment in Kennard, who's now gotten to the quarterback in back-to-back games after failing to do so in his seven previous outings. The USC product now has 37 tackles and five sacks through 10 games.

