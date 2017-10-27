Lions' Greg Robinson: Unavailable for Week 8
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Since Robinson is the replacement for usual starter Taylor Decker (shoulder), the Lions could have some trouble protecting Matt Stafford's blind side with whatever reserve lineman they trot out in Robinson's stead.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...