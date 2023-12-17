Gibbs rushed the ball 11 times for 100 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos. He added two receptions on two targets for eight yards and another score.

Gibbs was out-touched by David Montgomery, but he was the far more efficient back. Seven of his 11 rushing attempts went for more than five yards, with his longest going for 34. He also found the end zone twice, first on a nine-yard reception midway through the second quarter and then on a rush from 12 yards away early in the final quarter. Gibbs has been limited to around 14 touches per game since David Montgomery returned from injury, but he's been incredibly efficient with that work, and he now has eight touchdowns across his eight games.