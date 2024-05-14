Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Lions GM Brad Holmes said he "definitely would expect" Gibbs to "see more of the load" out of the backfield in 2024.

Holmes added that he thinks Gibbs will also be even more involved in the passing game in his second season. Only seven running backs saw more targets than Gibbs' 71 in 2023, and his 52 catches were tied for the ninth-most at the position. Backfield mate David Montgomery out-carried Gibbs 219 to 182, but Gibbs had a commanding edge in the pass game with 47 more targets than the veteran. There's reason to believe Gibbs' touches will rise in 2024, but Montgomery isn't going away. This backfield will remain a one-two punch, and Montgomery is the favorite for carries when the Lions are trying to kill the clock when they have a lead. Gibbs' fantasy ceiling remains extremely high due to the overall explosive nature of Detroit's offense.