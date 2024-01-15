Gibbs rushed eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown while corralling all four of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 24-23 playoff win over the Rams.

Gibbs was an integral part of building Detroit's early 14-3 lead when he scored his club's second rushing touchdown of the first quarter in Sunday's NFC wild-card victory. Starter David Montgomery (14-57-1) hit pay dirt on the Lions' first possession, then Gibbs followed with a10-yard scamper up the middle on the ensuing offensive drive. Jared Goff then followed with a touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta to complete a trifecta of touchdowns on the team's first three possessions. The offense cooled thereafter, but the early point explosion was enough to lift the team to the next round of the playoffs. Expect the Lions to get Gibbs to double-digit touches in the upcoming NFC divisional round.