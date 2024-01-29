Gibbs rushed the ball 12 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers. He added two receptions on four targets for 11 yards.

Gibbs began the game well, picking up 35 yards from scrimmage on the team's first four possessions. He had a highlight reel 15-yard touchdown run on the final drive in that span, juking several defenders and breaking through a couple tackles in the process. Things took a turn for the worse midway through the third quarter, however, as Gibbs lost a fumble that led directly to a game-tying touchdown for San Francisco. He got only one touch after that play, a sour close to an otherwise excellent rookie season during which he posted 1,261 yards from scrimmage with 11 total touchdowns across 15 regular season games. Gibbs will be back with the Lions in 2024 and should lead the backfield alongside David Montgomery.