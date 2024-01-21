Gibbs carried the ball nine times for 74 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-23 divisional-round win over the Buccaneers.

The rookie running back topped 100 scrimmage yards in his second career playoff game and got into the end zone for the third straight contest, putting the Lions in the lead for good with a 31-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. Gibbs posted his best rushing yardage total since Week 16 in Sunday's win, and he figures to be busy again next weekend in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.