Gibbs rushed 13 times for 30 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Lions' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The rookie had a quiet finish to his first regular season except for a three-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Gibbs' touches were limited more than usual with the postseason on the horizon, and the Alabama product is expected to play a big role in the playoffs after a regular season that saw him compile 945 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns in 15 games.