Gibbs rushed 15 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns while catching four of seven targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Vikings.

Christmas again came early for Gibbs investors with the rookie posting at least 100 total yards and two total touchdowns in consecutive games to open the fantasy playoffs. He didn't even need a full workload to accomplish the feat, either, as David Montgomery handled the first seven rushing attempts of the game and 17 carries in total. Instead, Gibbs came in after Montgomery started wearing Minnesota down and beat the defense with his speed, not only by darting for a 14-yard touchdown run in the first half but also by dusting the Vikings defense for a near-touchdown on 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Now joining Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as the only Lions players to post at least 1,000 total yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, Gibbs will look to remain productive in a challenging Week 17 showdown with the Cowboys.