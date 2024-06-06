Gibbs has missed spring practices due to a soft tissue injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions expect Gibbs to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, though coach Dan Campbell noted that the running back's absence this spring is a missed opportunity for growth. Gibbs nonetheless figures to be a huge part of Detroit's offense this season, with the big question being whether he'll take away some of the work that went to backfield mate David Montgomery last year.