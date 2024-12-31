Gibbs rushed 18 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 46 yards in the Lions' 40-34 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

Gibbs once again functioned as the clear lead back and handled the role with plenty of success, exceeding 100 yards on the ground and recording a rushing TD for the second time in as many games with David Montgomery (knee) sidelined. Gibbs' 30-yard scamper up the right sideline with just under three minutes remaining closed out the scoring on the night for Detroit and served as his 16th total touchdown on the campaign. Gibbs should be in line for another critical role as the Lions face off with the Vikings on Sunday night in Week 18 to determine the NFC North winner and NFC's No. 1 seed.