Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Gibbs may not see a full workload in the season opener Thursday against Kansas City, Michele Steele of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell noted that the Lions want to be "smart" with Gibbs' usage in his NFL debut with an eye toward keeping the rookie running back healthy for the full 17-game season. While any work taken off Gibbs' plate likely means more action for David Montgomery, a lighter load doesn't necessarily preclude Gibbs from seeing enough high-value touches in the red zone and in the passing game to pay off in fantasy lineups. Not only has offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recently made headlines by saying that Detroit could utilize Gibbs in creative ways this season, but Johnson also mentioned how "vertical threats don't have to be receivers, so that's one thing to watch out for with Gibbs." With Jameson Williams (suspension) out for the first six games of the season, Gibbs could factor prominently into a passing game that currently has the likes of Marvin Jones, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond working as the top perimeter receivers alongside slot standout Amon-Ra St. Brown.