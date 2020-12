Okudah (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Okudah will undergo season-ending surgery at some point this week and won't return this season. He should be back to 100 percent for the 2021 campaign, as he looks to build off an uninspiring rookie year. Through nine games this year, Okudah posted 47 tackles (41 solo), two pass breakups and an interception, and he let up 594 yards (11.2 yards per target) and two touchdowns in coverage.